Sterling’s tech and data center scene is booming, and it’s pulling in a lot of engineering and design work. If you’re in architecture, BIM, hardware, or controls, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Nightwing

Nightwing Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $253,000/year

Support high-end cyber and intelligence missions as the go-to person for data center hardware. You’ll handle hardware lifecycle, inventory, cage builds, rack-and-stack, and work hands-on in mission-critical environments (TS/SCI with poly required).

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35.20 – $46.50/hour

Mid-level BIM role with one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors. You’ll lead modeling scope in Revit, support field teams, and help standardize BIM workflows on large, high-profile projects.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $32.93 – $57.64/hour

Hands-on controls role working across multiple AWS data centers on BMS and EPMS systems. Expect field work, sensor and controller installs, troubleshooting, and mentoring facilities staff while keeping mission-critical sites running.

Note: There are multiple postings for this same AWS role; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,400 – $162,700/year

Work on next-gen SIGINT and electronic warfare systems for DoD. You’ll design and test DSP algorithms in Python/C++/X-Midas on Linux, supporting real mission systems (Top Secret to start, TS/SCI required to stay).

Employer: Atlantic Constructors, Inc.

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field/VDC role where you support layout for duct, pipe, conduit, and more using Trimble gear. Strong fit if you like being on job sites and want to grow into a full Field Engineer, with $0 employee-cost medical, dental, STD & life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your resume in front of the right teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.