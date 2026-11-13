Sterling is busy right now with cleared intel roles and front-line safety jobs, from high-tech ops centers to outdoor patrol and parking support.

Here are several solid options if you’re looking to stay in public safety or break in at the entry level.

Employer: Nightwing

Nightwing Location: Sterling, VA (Northern Virginia intel community)

(Northern Virginia intel community) Salary: $99,000–$206,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph required day one

This senior SIGINT role leads multi‑mode collection and electronic warfare operations in a 24/7 secure ops center, supporting high‑priority national security missions. Ideal if you have 8+ years of SIGINT/ELINT/electronic warfare, can make fast calls under pressure, and want to mentor junior officers while working with ground or airborne platforms.

Employer: Nightwing

Nightwing Location: Sterling, VA

Salary: $99,000–$206,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: TS/SCI with polygraph (or eligibility per contract)

Work in a 24/7 intelligence operations center guiding collection against top national security threats and turning multi‑INT data into actionable leads. Good fit if you have 5+ years in targeting/collection management/all‑source analysis, know SIGINT/GEOINT/HUMINT/OSINT, and are comfortable briefing senior leaders on time‑critical decisions.

Employer: Nightwing

Nightwing Location: Sterling, VA

Salary: $77,000–$163,000

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with polygraph required day one

Entry‑ to mid‑level SIGINT role in a 24/7 ops center, operating collection gear, doing first‑pass triage on signals, and supporting senior SIOs. Great if you have 2+ years in SIGINT, EW, radio ops, cyber, or similar and want strong training plus exposure to national‑level missions.

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Sterling, VA (field‑based on active construction sites)

(field‑based on active construction sites) Salary: $73,200–$96,100 per year

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level health, safety, and environmental role supporting jobsite inspections, incident investigations, and safety training for a large electrical contractor. Good for someone with a related 4‑year degree or 4+ years experience, OSHA 30, and who’s comfortable spending 80% of time on construction sites with strong benefits and ESOP.

Employer: Reimagined Parking

Location: Loudoun Gateway / Sterling, VA

Pay: $18/hour

Type: Full-time (varied shifts and schedule)

Highly customer‑facing role helping drivers with directions, payments, and safe parking while monitoring lots and issuing citations when needed. Good fit if you like working outdoors, have strong people skills, and want benefits like PTO, health insurance, 401(k), and EAP.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Sterling, VA

Pay: $23.18/hour

Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat, 10:00 PM–6:00 AM)

Patrol a tech/telecom site, monitor access, respond to incidents, and write reports while maintaining a visible security presence. Best for someone with at least 1 year of security experience, a high school diploma, and who’s okay with overnight outdoor shifts and background/drug screening.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.