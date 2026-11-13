Sterling’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around government and security tech. If you’ve got supply chain, contracts, or procurement experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Nightwing

Nightwing Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$163,000

Support a high‑performing cyber and intelligence program by handling everything from quick buys to complex subcontracts. Great fit if you know FAR, ERP systems, and can juggle tight deadlines in a cleared government contracting environment.

Employer: REI Systems

Location: Hybrid – Sterling, VA office

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Executive‑level role leading contracts and procurement across federal, state, local, and commercial programs. You’ll shape contract strategy, modernize processes (including AI tools), and advise senior leadership; 15+ years of federal contracts experience and ability to obtain Top Secret are key.

Employer: Rapiscan Systems (an OSI Systems company)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$125,000 (base)

Lead supply chain improvement projects for spare parts across the Americas, covering warehousing, transportation, inventory planning, and purchasing. Ideal if you have 5–7 years of project-based supply chain work, strong ERP skills, and like data-driven process improvement.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose the lead.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.