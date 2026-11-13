Sterling’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Don Beyer Volvo

Don Beyer Volvo Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with Volvo service customers, explain repairs in plain language, and keep their cars on track. This role is great if you have 1+ year in a service advisor or dealership role, strong communication skills, and a valid driver’s license. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health/dental, paid vacation, and company-paid Volvo factory training.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Homesense)

Location: 46301 Potomac Run Plaza #120, Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.70–$31.20/hour (about $56,576–$77,762/year) + bonus & OT eligible

Lead a busy home décor store, coach a team, and drive sales and customer service. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail leadership, love fast-paced work, and enjoy mentoring others. Includes store discount, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and many extra benefits.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick the right Samsung TVs and home theater gear and explain tech in simple terms. You’ll get brand training, work with a team, and use your 1+ year of sales or customer service experience to hit goals. Comes with competitive pay, employee discount, retirement resources, and well-being benefits. Application is open at least 5 days from posting date.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.