🚌 Sterling, VA transportation jobs with multiple driver roles

Sterling is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and talking with people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility)

National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility) Location: Sterling, VA (Washington Dulles International Airport)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, no split shifts

Pay: $22.44/hour

Requirements: CDL Class A or B with Passenger & Air Brake endorsements; 6+ months passenger bus/shuttle experience; able to lift 50 lbs; pass DOT physical & drug test; no moonlighting allowed

Drive a 33+ passenger shuttle bus at Dulles, moving travelers between the rental car center and airport. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts, plus a set weekly schedule and no overnight shifts unless you request them.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: 18+, valid driver’s license, able to lift and load parts, basic auto parts knowledge, flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends, overtime)

Deliver auto parts to local shops using company vehicles (no CDL needed) and help in the store with customers and inventory. Good fit if you like cars, want stable hours in an essential industry, and enjoy a mix of driving and customer service.

Employer: B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group

Location: Sterling, VA (Best Western Dulles)

Type: Full-time, PM shift (3pm–11pm), some holidays

Pay: $15/hour

Requirements: Valid driver’s license and safe record; 18+; able to lift/push/pull up to 75 lbs; guest service experience preferred

Shuttle hotel guests, help with luggage, and be a friendly face for travelers. Comes with access to a broader benefits package (healthcare, 401(k), insurance, potential bonus plans) through B. F. Saul’s hospitality group.

Employer: REJ Enterprises LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $21.50–$23.50/hour + bonus opportunities

Schedule: Start 11:30 AM , 8–9 hour shifts, 4–5 days/week , must work Saturday or Sunday

Start , 8–9 hour shifts, , must work Requirements: 21+, valid driver’s license, able to lift 50 lbs (and grouped packages up to 75 lbs), clean driving record, comfortable with frequent in/out of van

Deliver Amazon packages in a company van with paid training, flexible schedules, 401(k), company car, fuel card, and dental/vision benefits. Good for active people who like working solo but still want a steady route.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.