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Fairfax County

Crash on Leesburg Pike at Community Plaza

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctXMv_1Go5M21j00

Advanced Engine 618 is responding to a vehicle crash at LEESBURG PIKE EB / COMMUNITY PLZ on Thursday at 10:42 AM, working with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Expect emergency crews in the area and possible traffic delays near this intersection.

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