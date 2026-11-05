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Fairfax County
Crash on Leesburg Pike at Community Plaza
4 days ago
Advanced Engine 618 is responding to a vehicle crash at LEESBURG PIKE EB / COMMUNITY PLZ on Thursday at 10:42 AM, working with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Expect emergency crews in the area and possible traffic delays near this intersection.
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