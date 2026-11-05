👔 Sterling, VA Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Sterling is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in tech, construction, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here with serious pay and benefits.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Sterling, VA

Salary: $165,700 – $217,500/year

Type: Full-time

This is a senior role leading large electrical service contracts and projects, managing Electrical Services Managers and key client accounts. Good fit if you have 10+ years in project/service/facility management, 7+ years leading operations teams, and want ESOP ownership, bonus potential, and full benefits.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Sterling, VA

Salary: $135,500 – $177,800/year

Type: Full-time

Lead complex electrical construction projects from start to finish, including budget, schedule, and client relationships, while mentoring junior PMs. Ideal if you have 8+ years in construction project management (electrical preferred) and want a role with business development, client-facing work, and strong growth potential.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Sterling, VA

Salary: $109,800 – $241,600/year

Type: Full-time

Run a 60+ person technical team building and maintaining mission-critical systems for IC customers, mixing O&M and new Agile development. You’ll need a TS/SCI with polygraph, 10+ years program/project management, and experience leading technical teams and working with the intelligence community.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Sterling, VA

Salary: $35.20 – $52.75/hour (actual rate depends on experience and role details)

(actual rate depends on experience and role details) Type: Full-time

Day-to-day leader for a busy rental branch, driving safety, branch metrics, and customer service while coaching the team. Great if you have 3+ years sales/operations, 2+ years supervising, and want strong benefits, career growth, and a veteran-friendly employer.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has multiple roles and solid growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.