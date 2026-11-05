🚌 Sterling, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sterling’s travel and airport scene is busy, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers and ramp crew. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now.

Employer: B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group

B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time , overnight shifts ( 11pm–7am )

, overnight shifts ( ) Pay: Starting at $17/hour (plus benefits like healthcare, 401(k), disability, life insurance, and bonus plans per listing)

Shuttle hotel guests safely, help with luggage, and share local info with a friendly, professional attitude. Good fit if you like night shifts, staying calm under pressure, and working with travelers.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver auto parts in a company vehicle (no CDL needed), help customers with basic automotive questions, and support the store team. Great if you want steady hours, like driving, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

Employer: Swissport

Location: Sterling, VA (IAD Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour + $1.00/hour premium differential

Work on the airport ramp loading luggage and cargo, driving ground support equipment, and helping keep flights on time. This is a hands-on, outdoor job with health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and holidays listed as benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—airport and driving roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.