🚚 Sterling, VA Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Open Roles

Sterling is busy right now with warehouse, fleet, and data center work. If you like staying organized and keeping things moving, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyrusOne

CyrusOne Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role inside a data center, mixing shipping/receiving, inventory, and basic technical “Smart Hands” work. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with tickets and emails, and want on‑the‑job training and clear career growth in a high-tech environment.

Employer: Thorlabs

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$25/hour

Hands-on inventory control role with a photonics manufacturer, handling counts, transfers, ERP data entry, and cycle counts. Great for someone with 0–3 years in manufacturing or shipping/receiving who wants solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement) and steady growth.

Duplicate Indeed listing points to the same job; this is one position.

Employer: TTM Technologies

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $34,766–$52,148/year (range given by employer)

You’ll unload trucks, inspect freight, update inventory systems, and move stock to storage or production using pallet jacks or forklifts. Multiple shifts (1st, 2nd, 3rd) plus benefits from the 1st of the month after hire, and extra pay possible for alternative shifts and bonuses.

Employer: Vertical Mechanical Group (VMG)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role keeping company vehicles and facilities organized and compliant—tracking registrations, maintenance, fuel cards, and vendor work. Good match if you have 2+ years admin experience, are bilingual in English/Spanish, and like juggling schedules, vendors, and spreadsheets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.