📣 Sterling, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles

Sterling’s sales scene is busy right now, with strong options whether you like B2C showroom work or big B2B contracts. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Don Beyer Volvo

Don Beyer Volvo Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $200,000+ annual income potential (performance-based)

Join Beyer Volvo Cars Dulles as a sales consultant, become a Volvo product expert, and guide customers through the full sales and leasing process. This role stands out for its premium brand, strong training focus, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and employee discounts, plus clear room to grow your career.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a private security services provider)

(recruiting for a private security services provider) Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $200,000 per year

Hunt for new business across commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and more for a security and risk management company. Ideal if you have 5+ years of B2B outsourced services sales, love prospecting and closing six-figure, multi-year contracts, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often starts with one application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.