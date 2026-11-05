🚔 Sterling, VA Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sterling is busy right now with cleared intel roles and steady security officer work. If you’re in public safety or looking to break in, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Archer (supporting MANTECH )

Archer (supporting ) Location: Sterling, VA (hybrid-remote)

(hybrid-remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help protect national security by turning complex data into actionable insights for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Great fit if you have intel analysis experience, strong Excel skills, and can qualify for a TS/SCI clearance.

Employer: Nightwing

Location: Sterling, VA (Northern Virginia area)

(Northern Virginia area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$206,000

Lead a team of SIGINT officers in a 24/7 operations center supporting high-priority national security missions. This is a senior role with TS/SCI + polygraph required, strong SIGINT/ELINT background, and experience leading technical teams under pressure.

Employer: Nightwing

Location: Sterling, VA (Northern Virginia area)

(Northern Virginia area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$163,000

Entry-to-mid level SIGINT role in a mission-critical 24/7 ops center, operating collection gear and doing first-pass analysis. You’ll need a TS/SCI with polygraph, 2+ years in SIGINT/electronic warfare/cyber or similar, and comfort working rotating shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Sterling, VA (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.27/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Front-line security role screening people and items with X-ray equipment, monitoring access, and responding to incidents. Good for someone with 2+ years of security experience, strong customer service skills, and a high school diploma or equivalent.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—public safety roles in Sterling tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.