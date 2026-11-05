🏭 Sterling, VA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Sterling’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level lab work to advanced machining. If you like building, fixing, or inspecting things, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sterling Computers Corporation

Sterling Computers Corporation Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help with shipping, receiving, inventory, and computer hardware setup in a warehouse setting. Good fit if you’re comfortable lifting 50–75 lbs, using hand tools, and have some computer repair or hardware experience.

Employer: Dowty, a GE Aerospace company

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on repair and overhaul of aerospace propeller systems, using manual and CNC machines, precision tools, and blueprints. Great for experienced machinists or tool & die pros who want steady aerospace work and are open to overtime.

Employer: The Smile Mission

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Entry-level manufacturing lab role with on-the-job training and no experience required. Good option if you want to break into production work and prefer an in-person, steady schedule.

Employer: Infomatics Software Solutions

Location: Sterling, VA (onsite)

Type: Likely full-time (40 hours/week)

Likely (40 hours/week) Salary: $25.00 – $29.00 per hour

Inspect manufactured and assembled hardware using micrometers, gauges, and calipers, plus read blueprints and electrical schematics. This role offers benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match) and overtime, and may turn into a permanent position.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and exact duties are in each posting, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.