🏥 Sterling, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sterling’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and labs adding staff. If you’re looking for hands-on patient care or a foot in the door in medical or dental, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: The Smile Mission

The Smile Mission Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $26.00 – $32.00 per hour

Fast-growing dental clinic with its own in-house denture lab. You’ll fabricate complete and partial dentures, help with advanced cases like All-on-4, and get on-the-job training in modern lab techniques. Comes with health, dental, vision insurance and a flexible schedule.

Employer: The Smile Mission

The Smile Mission Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Front-office role helping patients understand treatment plans, costs, and financing. Great if you’re organized, people-focused, and like explaining things clearly. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO with room to grow in a modern, tech-forward clinic.

Employer: The Smile Mission

The Smile Mission Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $27.00 – $32.00 per hour

Hands-on role in a fully digital clinic using 3D scanning, printing, and milling, plus an in-house lab. Ideal if you’re hard working, eager to learn, and want clear career growth and CE opportunities. Includes dental benefits, employee discount, and PTO.

Employer: Palmercare Chiropractic

Location: Leesburg, VA (commutable from Sterling)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Support patients with doctor-prescribed exercises in a chiropractic clinic—no experience needed, just a love for health and helping people. You’ll guide stretches and mobility work, with training provided, plus health, dental, and PTO for eligible staff.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , rotating Saturday 8:00 AM–12:00 PM

Monday–Thursday, , rotating Saturday Pay: $23.20 – $24.90 per hour

Advanced phlebotomy role handling specimen collection, processing, and patient data entry. Requires 3+ years of phlebotomy experience and comfort with computers. Comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, wellness programs, and career advancement.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Sterling tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.