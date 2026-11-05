🛒 Sterling, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sterling’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from airports to bookstores. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Swissport

Swissport Location: Sterling, VA (Dulles Airport)

Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: $18.50/hour

Help travelers at Dulles with check-in, boarding, baggage, and special assistance. Great fit if you’re fluent in English plus Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, or Filipino and want a fast-paced airport job.

Employer: Don Beyer Volvo

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (plus 401(k) with match, health & dental, paid vacations )

Competitive (plus ) Be the main contact for Volvo service customers—writing up repairs, explaining work, and keeping people updated. Good for someone with 1+ year dealership/service advisor experience who likes a busy shop and steady traffic.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $16.50/hour

Work front-of-house taking orders, running drive-thru, and helping guests. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, PTO, 401(k) with match, and no-cost therapy and diploma programs.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $14.00 – $19.30/hour (overtime eligible)

(overtime eligible) Lead sales and front-end operations in a creative retail environment. Ideal if you have 3+ years retail leadership, enjoy coaching a team, and don’t mind a lot of walking, lifting, and working nights/weekends.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hours/week)

Pay Range: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Help run the store when managers are off-site—leading the crew, handling customer issues, and keeping shelves stocked. Good step up if you have retail experience and can work a flexible schedule, including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation: $50,000 – $70,000+ annually (base + commission)

(base + commission) Lead a wireless store team, drive sales, and coach associates in a tech-focused setting. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, Verizon discounts, and training; best for those with 2+ years retail leadership.

Employer: Barnes & Noble

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time (benefits vary by hours)

(benefits vary by hours) Take a lead role on the sales floor, guiding booksellers, setting up displays, and helping customers find their next read. Great if you love books, don’t mind lots of walking and lifting, and want store discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and health benefits (for eligible schedules).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer-facing roles in Sterling tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.