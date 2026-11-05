🔧 Sterling, VA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sterling’s trades scene is busy right now—solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CBRE Government & Defense Services

CBRE Government & Defense Services Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Light custodial work in high-traffic areas—mopping, sweeping, trash, restrooms, and glass cleaning. Good fit if you want a steady evening schedule, can lift up to 50 lbs, and have 2+ years cleaning or facilities experience.

Employer: Arminco Air, Inc.

Location: Sterling, VA (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $35.00/hour

Service and repair commercial HVAC systems across VA/DC/MD—diagnostics, maintenance, and component replacement. Comes with overtime/holiday/bonus pay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, guaranteed hours, and a company vehicle, ideal if you have 2+ years commercial HVAC + VRF experience and a clean driving record.

Employer: Arminco Air, Inc.

Location: Sterling, VA (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Join a commercial HVAC install and service team with year-round work, bonuses, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) contribution, paid vacation & holidays, and advancement paths. Best for hard-working techs with ~2 years HVAC experience and a clean driving record.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers in Sterling are moving fast on reliable people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.