🏗️ Sterling, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Sterling’s tech and data center scene is booming, and engineering talent is in high demand. If you’re hands-on with hardware, controls, or structures, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Bennett & Pless, Inc.

Bennett & Pless, Inc. Location: Sterling, VA (Loudoun office)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Work on structural systems for manufacturing, industrial, commercial, education, and public projects, including both new builds and renovations. Great fit if you have 5+ years structural experience, a BS in Civil/Structural, and PE or PE-track, and want deeper project responsibility plus mentorship in a growing office.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $66,000 – $125,400/year

Hands-on role supporting simulation and training systems for aerospace and defense—think integration, testing, hardware upgrades, and field installs with about 25% travel. You’ll need an AA/AS + ~8 years’ relevant experience, strong troubleshooting skills, U.S. citizenship, and an active DoD Top Secret clearance on day 1.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, shift-based

Salary: $37.64 – $65.91/hour (plus potential sign-on and RSUs)

Front-line data center engineering role keeping AWS facilities at 99.999% uptime—working on generators, UPS, PDUs, chillers, cooling towers, and more. Ideal if you have 2+ years electrical and 1+ year mechanical facilities maintenance, can work nights/weekends/holidays, and are open to travel between sites; relocation stipend may be available.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $118,300 – $224,900/year

Senior role leading flight controls, autopilot, and navigation systems for manned and unmanned platforms. You’ll drive system architecture, embedded C/C++ development, integration, and certification for safety‑critical systems, with up to 15% travel. Best for engineers with a STEM degree + 8+ years’ experience, systems/controls background, and the ability to obtain and maintain a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Edison Smart® (for a leading electrical & data center specialist)

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time, field-based (~35% travel)

Salary: Hourly rate not listed; includes company truck, phone, card, per diem, paid lunch, yearly bonus

Join a busy field team supporting power and data center systems, with structured training and clear growth paths. They’re seeking techs with 3+ years field service experience, strong electrical/power background, and ideally NFPA 70E / OSHA 30 and a related technical degree.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible when they see the right core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.