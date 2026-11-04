🔧 Sterling, VA Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sterling’s trades and maintenance scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and home services. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vantage

Vantage Location: Ashburn / Sterling, VA (onsite data centers)

(onsite data centers) Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$55/hour for Level I–II (plus full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO)

Work on high-end data center systems—UPS, generators, chillers, CRAH, ATS, PDUs—in a 24/7 critical environment. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in industrial electrical/mechanical or mission-critical (including military) and want a stable, in-house role instead of constant field calls.

Employer: AllTech Services, Inc.

Location: Sterling, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO & holidays, medical/dental/vision

Entry-level to early-career spot for someone with 1–3 years HVAC or trade experience who wants to grow into a Lead Installer. You’ll assist on residential installs, learn duct design, wiring, and commissioning, and get structured training through AllTech Academy.

Employer: Savage Pest Warfare (veteran-owned)

(veteran-owned) Location: Sterling, VA (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour , ~ 45 hours/week

, ~ Benefits: Fuel card, advancement opportunities

Field role handling residential and commercial pest control, from inspections and treatments to trap setting and removal. Great fit if you like working outdoors, don’t mind attics/crawlspaces, and already hold a VA General Pest & Termite Technician certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.