Sterling has a wonderful group of adoptable dogs right now, from tiny Chihuahuas to big, fluffy Great Pyrenees mixes. All of these pups are waiting at Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling for a loving home.

Below you’ll find each dog with their basic info and a link to learn more or apply.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 12 weeks

About 12 weeks Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

Notes: Young medium-mix puppy; adoption fees and what’s included are listed on the shelter’s website.

👉 Meet Yasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Male

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

Notes: Large-breed puppy; check the shelter’s adoption fee page for cost and what’s included.

👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: About 10 weeks

About 10 weeks Gender: Male

Special note: No young kids (please ask the shelter for age guidelines)

(please ask the shelter for age guidelines) Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young (exact age not listed; similar to King’s litter)

Young (exact age not listed; similar to King’s litter) Gender: Female

Special note: No young kids

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Bootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: About 5 months

About 5 months Gender: Male

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: About 5 months

About 5 months Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Verti and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Male

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Ruffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Male

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Yarrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: About 3 months

About 3 months Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Pringles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: prim

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet prim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: About 8 months

About 8 months Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Hattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: About 5 months

About 5 months Gender: Male

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Cully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Male

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Cosmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: About 4 months

About 4 months Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling

Phone: (978) 422-8585

👉 Meet Chime and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a wonderful time to visit Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling. Call (978) 422-8585 to ask about a specific pup, current adoption fees, and visiting hours, or click through the links above to start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.