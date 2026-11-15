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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sterling, MA
Sterling has a wonderful group of adoptable dogs right now, from tiny Chihuahuas to big, fluffy Great Pyrenees mixes. All of these pups are waiting at Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling for a loving home.
Below you’ll find each dog with their basic info and a link to learn more or apply.
Yasha 12 weeks AVA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: About 12 weeks
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
- Notes: Young medium-mix puppy; adoption fees and what’s included are listed on the shelter’s website.
👉 Meet Yasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willie 4 months AVA
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
- Notes: Large-breed puppy; check the shelter’s adoption fee page for cost and what’s included.
👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
King 10 weeks AVA 11/18 no young kids
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: About 10 weeks
- Gender: Male
- Special note: No young kids (please ask the shelter for age guidelines)
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bootsie AVA 11/18 no young kids
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Young (exact age not listed; similar to King’s litter)
- Gender: Female
- Special note: No young kids
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Bootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waylon 5 months AVA
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 5 months
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Waylon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Verti 5 months AVA
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: About 5 months
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Verti and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryder 4 months AVA
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Ryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ruffles 4 months AVA
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Ruffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yarrow 4 months AvA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Yarrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pringles 3 months AVA
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: About 3 months
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Pringles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
prim 4 months AVA
- Name on listing: prim
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet prim and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hattie 8 months AVA
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: About 8 months
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Hattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cully 5 months AVA
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: About 5 months
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Cully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cosmo 4 months AVA
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Cosmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chime 4 months AVA
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: About 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling
- Phone: (978) 422-8585
👉 Meet Chime and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a wonderful time to visit Animal Shelter Inc of Sterling. Call (978) 422-8585 to ask about a specific pup, current adoption fees, and visiting hours, or click through the links above to start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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