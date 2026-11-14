Sterling’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and learning new machines, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ASTEC / Astec Industries

ASTEC / Astec Industries Location: Sterling, IL

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor production machines, read blueprints, and keep quality on track. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and tuition assistance, plus on-the-job training if you’re newer to machine work.

Employer: Menk USA

Location: Sterling, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (10-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Help run an automated element line that makes radiator parts for heavy equipment. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, like troubleshooting, and want an entry-level path into manufacturing with stable hours and room to grow.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.