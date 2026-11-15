Sterling Heights has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Below are several customer-facing jobs with clear details so you can quickly see what fits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2559

Walmart Supercenter Location: 33201 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Type: Part-Time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $17 – $30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr shift premiums and performance incentives

Help customers in the eye care center with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. This role stands out for strong big-box benefits even as a part-timer: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: El Car Wash

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

You’re the face of the car wash—welcoming customers, selling memberships, and keeping the site clean and safe. Good fit if you’re high-energy and goal-driven, with perks like health, vision, dental, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and free car washes.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of customer service, sales support, and light logistics for commercial (business) accounts. You’ll help shops with parts orders, manage deliveries and billing, visit accounts, and sometimes lead the commercial team—great if you like driving relationships and don’t mind being on the move.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.