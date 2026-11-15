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🚌 Sterling Heights Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Sterling Heights has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and getting home regularly, these local openings are worth a look.
Regional Truck Driver (Class A)
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI (regional routes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a tractor-trailer on regional routes with frequent-touch freight using pallet jacks and liftgates. Good fit if you want steady miles, care about safety, and like giving professional service at customer sites.
Class A Truck Driver – Regional
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI (regional + some local)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30/hour + overtime, about $1,020–$1,800 per week
Drive Class A delivering doors to nearby states with Monday–Friday, 5 AM–3 PM routes and 1–2 layovers as needed. This one stands out for strong weekly pay, overtime, paid holidays, and weekly direct deposit if you have at least 9 months Class A experience.
FedEx Delivery Driver
- Employer: Onkore Inc. (FedEx Ground contractor)
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: About $700–$800 per week to start
Deliver FedEx Ground packages with a company vehicle and uniform provided—no CDL needed, just 1 year of commercial driving experience (Uber, Amazon, etc. counts). Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and flexible schedules, plus a raise after 90 days.
If one of these fits you, apply soon and don’t wait—good driving jobs in Sterling Heights tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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