Sterling Heights has some wonderful cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. Each one below has their own story and personality — take a look and see who might be a match for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Neutered male

Color: Orange tabby & white, short hair

Shelter: Tigerlily Cat Rescue

Contact: (586) 431-5353

Harry is a little orange-and-white gentleman with lots of charm. He’s friendly and affectionate, loves to sit in your lap, and even gives sweet nose sniffs and kisses.

👉 Meet Harry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Neutered male

Color: Orange tabby, short hair

Shelter: Tigerlily Cat Rescue

Contact: (586) 431-5353

Oak is a curious apricot tabby who likes attention on his own terms. He was rescued with his mom and siblings and has learned that people can be good cat guardians. He enjoys high places like window perches and tall cat trees where he can watch the world.

👉 Meet Oak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Neutered male

Color: Brown tabby, short hair

Shelter: Tigerlily Cat Rescue

Contact: (586) 431-5353

Ponderosa is an outgoing, observant, and talkative brown tabby. He was also rescued with his mom and siblings and now enjoys human attention. Once he knows you, he’s happy to be a lap kitty, especially if you offer tasty treats like Churu.

👉 Meet Ponderosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Neutered male

Color: Gray, short hair

Shelter: Tigerlily Cat Rescue

Contact: (586) 431-5353

Ash is a soft gray boy with a calm, independent streak. Rescued with his mom and siblings, he’s learned to trust people but still likes to be a cat on his own terms. He’s okay with pets and scratches, but isn’t really a lap cat right now, making him a good fit for someone who respects a more low-key, independent kitty.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Spayed female

Color: Brown tabby with peach/orange, short hair

Shelter: Tigerlily Cat Rescue

Contact: (586) 431-5353

Matilda has a beautiful brown tiger coat with soft peach spots. She may be shy at first, but once she warms up, she becomes a loving lap warmer with a happy purr. She enjoys other cats and would love a home with a friendly feline buddy to play and cuddle with.

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young adult

Gender: Male

Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Shelter: Michigan Humane – Sterling Heights Petco

Contact: (586) 533-9110

Bullfrog is a social, outgoing young cat who “never met a stranger.” He loves greeting people at the door, checking out what you’re doing, and being part of the action. If you want a lively, curious feline shadow to brighten your home, Bullfrog could be your guy.

👉 Meet Bullfrog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Neutered male

Color: Orange tabby, short hair

Shelter: Tigerlily Cat Rescue

Contact: (586) 431-5353

Fred is the social butterfly of his kitten group. He loves everyone, enjoys being held, and will happily climb all over his favorite humans for attention. When it’s time to relax, he’s an excellent lap cat, full of purrs and cuddles.

👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Michigan Humane – Sterling Heights Petco

Contact: (586) 533-9110

Prismacolor is a playful, friendly tuxedo kitten who loves to entertain with her antics. She enjoys chasing toys, exploring new spots, and greeting visitors. Her social nature makes her a good fit for many types of homes looking for an active, loving companion.

👉 Meet Prismacolor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby kitten

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate

Shelter: Michigan Humane – Sterling Heights Petco

Contact: (586) 533-9110

Yoyo is a sweet but nervous kitten who needs a little time to feel safe. He may run at first, but gentle petting helps him relax and show his softer side. He’s working on his confidence and would do best with an outgoing, friendly resident cat to guide him and a patient family to help him blossom.

👉 Meet Yoyo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Sterling Heights area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Tigerlily Cat Rescue or Michigan Humane – Sterling Heights Petco about any of the cats above. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.