Sterling Heights has a steady flow of food service jobs right now, from fast food to senior living dining rooms. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership spots, many with flexible shifts.

Employer: Subway®

Subway® Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time (Day/Evening/Weekend vary by location)

Full-time or Part-time (Day/Evening/Weekend vary by location) Salary: Not listed

Lead a Subway restaurant team: manage staff, keep the store clean and running smoothly, handle inventory and money, and support local marketing. Needs 2+ years restaurant experience and a high school diploma (college preferred); comes with brand discounts, scholarship options, and potential university credits.

Employer: Subway®

Subway® Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time (Day/Evening/Weekend vary by location)

Full-time or Part-time (Day/Evening/Weekend vary by location) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role making subs, helping guests with their orders, and keeping the restaurant clean and welcoming. No experience required and only some high school needed; includes brand discounts, scholarship opportunities, and hands-on restaurant experience.

(Note: A second Sandwich Artist posting in Sterling Heights appears to be the same role, so it’s not listed twice here.)

Employer: Singh Management / Waltonwood

Location: Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Type: Full-time or Part-time, AM and PM shifts

Full-time or Part-time, Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to senior living residents, take orders, clear and reset tables, and help keep the dining room clean and friendly. Prior serving experience is preferred, and this role comes with benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and a referral program.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.