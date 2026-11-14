Sterling Heights is busy with skilled manufacturing work right now, especially for folks who like machines, tools, and problem‑solving. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: LGH USA

LGH USA Location: Sterling Heights, MI (posting lists Troy facility)

(posting lists Troy facility) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., some overtime

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., some overtime Pay: From $22.00/hour, possible $1.00/hour raise after 6 months plus annual increases

Keep hoisting and rigging gear in top shape so it’s safe and ready to rent. You’ll inspect, repair, and maintain electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, use hand/power tools, run a forklift, and sometimes drive company vehicles. Full benefits, 401(k) with 5% match, and training make this a strong fit if you’re mechanically inclined and like steady daytime hours.

Employer: Thread Craft Inc.

Thread Craft Inc. Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Turn customer drawings into real, repeatable manufacturing processes for precision parts like ball screws and nuts used in aerospace, defense, and industrial gear. You’ll build routings, 3D models, and clear work instructions, and work closely with machinists and quality to improve efficiency and consistency. Great if you have machining/manufacturing experience, CAD/3D skills, and enjoy solving complex build problems.

Employer: TARUS Products Inc.

TARUS Products Inc. Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time , field-based

, field-based Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour

Hit the road to install and repair CNC machines at customer sites instead of staying in one shop. Most days you’re home at night, with about 25% overnight travel (some international), fixing mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and CNC control issues. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) + match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement—ideal if you’ve got 3+ years on CNC or precision equipment and like working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—manufacturing employers here often grow fast and remember strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.