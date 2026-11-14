Sterling Heights has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hands-on nursing to animal care leadership. Good mix of patient contact, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Pomeroy Living Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Type: Internship

Internship Pay: $25–$34 per hour

Lead the nursing team in an assisted living community, overseeing resident care and supervising staff. Good fit if you have MI RN or LPN license, assisted living experience, and want leadership plus PTO, holidays, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and daily access to earned pay.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Pomeroy Living Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Type: Not listed (likely full-time/part-time)

Not listed (likely full-time/part-time) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in a skilled nursing facility, helping residents with daily care, vitals, and ADLs while building real relationships. You’ll need a current Michigan CNA certification; perks include PTO from day one, holidays, health/vision/dental, life insurance, 401(k), and daily access to earned pay.

Employer: Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort

Serenity Animal Hospital & Pet Resort Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Type: Full-time

Pay: From $35,000 per year

Lead the boarding and grooming side of a busy animal hospital, managing staff, pet care, and client communication. Great if you love animals, have pet boarding or animal care experience, and want health, dental, vision, PTO, uniform allowance, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.