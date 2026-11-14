Sterling Heights is busy with industrial and construction work right now, and that means solid leadership roles are popping up. Here are several management openings where you can steer big projects and grow your career.

Employer: HTI Cybernetics, Inc.

HTI Cybernetics, Inc. Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads automation and tooling projects from kickoff through installation, keeping budgets, timelines, and quality on track. Good fit if you have 7+ years in BIW/GA tooling and are comfortable running schedules, financials, and cross‑team coordination with light travel.

Employer: Roncelli Inc

Location: Sterling Heights, MI (field-based, travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, market-informed (range not listed)

Lead day‑to‑day field operations on complex manufacturing and industrial construction projects, often in active plants. Ideal if you have 8+ years field construction experience, OSHA 30, and want to own safety, schedule, and subcontractor coordination on high‑impact jobs.

Employer: Trinity Electric Services (via JIR Contracting)

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $50,000 – $120,000/year (based on experience)

Run multiple commercial and industrial electrical projects from award to closeout with a non‑union contractor that has steady restaurant, retail, and industrial work. Great for someone with 3+ years electrical PM experience, strong code knowledge, and interest in growing into senior PM or operations leadership.

Employer: Roncelli Inc

Location: Sterling Heights, MI (office + jobsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, market-informed (range not listed)

Oversee complex manufacturing and industrial construction projects from precon through commissioning and closeout. Best for leaders with 5+ years construction PM experience, strong budget and contract skills, and interest in EV, robotics, or advanced manufacturing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.