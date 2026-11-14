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Sterling Heights
👔 Sterling Heights MI Executive Roles – Multiple Management Openings
13 days ago
Sterling Heights is busy with industrial and construction work right now, and that means solid leadership roles are popping up. Here are several management openings where you can steer big projects and grow your career.
Project Manager – Automation & Manufacturing
- Employer: HTI Cybernetics, Inc.
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads automation and tooling projects from kickoff through installation, keeping budgets, timelines, and quality on track. Good fit if you have 7+ years in BIW/GA tooling and are comfortable running schedules, financials, and cross‑team coordination with light travel.
Superintendent – Advanced Manufacturing (Construction)
- Employer: Roncelli Inc
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI (field-based, travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, market-informed (range not listed)
Lead day‑to‑day field operations on complex manufacturing and industrial construction projects, often in active plants. Ideal if you have 8+ years field construction experience, OSHA 30, and want to own safety, schedule, and subcontractor coordination on high‑impact jobs.
Electrical Project Manager – Commercial & Industrial
- Employer: Trinity Electric Services (via JIR Contracting)
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $50,000 – $120,000/year (based on experience)
Run multiple commercial and industrial electrical projects from award to closeout with a non‑union contractor that has steady restaurant, retail, and industrial work. Great for someone with 3+ years electrical PM experience, strong code knowledge, and interest in growing into senior PM or operations leadership.
Project Manager – Advanced Manufacturing
- Employer: Roncelli Inc
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI (office + jobsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, market-informed (range not listed)
Oversee complex manufacturing and industrial construction projects from precon through commissioning and closeout. Best for leaders with 5+ years construction PM experience, strong budget and contract skills, and interest in EV, robotics, or advanced manufacturing work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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