Sterling Heights has a solid mix of commission-heavy sales roles and steady account work right now. Good options here if you like building relationships and closing deals.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage KS (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage KS (PRMI) Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: $60,000–$180,000/year (commission, draws/sign-on for proven LOs)

Purchase-focused mortgage role with in-house processing, underwriting, and closing so your deals move fast. You’ll get a wide product menu (conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, state housing programs) plus a clear path to grow into team lead or branch manager.

Employer: Global Technology

Global Technology Location: Sterling Heights, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year

Manage and grow key automotive accounts, focusing on metal-to-plastic conversion for driveline components. Great fit if you have 3–5 years selling to OEMs/Tier 1s and want solid pay plus health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Trinity Electric Services / JIR Contracting

Trinity Electric Services / JIR Contracting Location: Hybrid – Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Type: Commission-based / Independent contractor

Salary: $30,000–$200,000/year (100% commission, uncapped)

Business development role selling electrical construction work across residential, commercial, industrial, and multifamily projects. Best for a self-starter with construction or B2B sales experience who wants uncapped earnings and freedom to build a book of business.

Employer: Wizard Trees

Wizard Trees Location: Sterling Heights, MI (on the road)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20–$25/hour

Be the face of a cannabis brand at dispensaries and events—educating customers, supporting in-store promos, and capturing content. Good side gig if you’re 21+, social, and like flexible, on-the-road work with mileage reimbursement and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—talking with a hiring manager can open more doors than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.