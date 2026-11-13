Sterling Heights has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep buildings and vehicles in top shape. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing results right away.

Employer: DHS Management

DHS Management Location: Rochester Hills, near Sterling Heights, MI

Rochester Hills, near Type: Contract, Full-time (on-site)

Contract, (on-site) Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid holidays, employee apartment discount

Work at a premier apartment community handling everyday fixes: basic plumbing, electrical, painting, drywall, snow removal, and make-ready units. Good fit if you have at least a year of maintenance experience or strong mechanical skills and want steady hours plus full benefits.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Sterling Heights, MI (travel to client locations)

(travel to client locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. Great if you already have your own detailing gear, like working on your own, and want a role where effort and customer service really show.

Employer: Pomeroy Living

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: PTO from day one, paid holidays, access to up to 50% of earned pay daily, medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance (FT), 401(k), career growth

Keep a modern independent and assisted living community running smoothly—building systems, resident rooms, grounds, and small renovations. Ideal if you know your way around plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and want stable work that directly supports residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—maintenance skills are in demand, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.