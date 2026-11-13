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Sterling Heights
🚧 Sterling Heights construction hiring now for multiple electrical roles
9 days ago
Sterling Heights is busy with commercial and industrial builds, and the electrical trades are in high demand. If you’ve got tools and experience, there are several solid options here, from apprentice-level up to project manager.
Commercial Electrical Foreman – $28–$70/hr
- Employer: Trinity Electric Services
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI (Metro Detroit projects)
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $28.00–$70.00 per hour + performance bonus potential
Lead commercial and industrial crews from layout to closeout. You’ll run jobs, manage materials and manpower, work directly with ownership, and have a clear path to Project Manager or Superintendent.
Journeyman Electrician – Commercial & Industrial – $25–$60/hr
- Employer: Trinity Electric Services
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $25.00–$60.00 per hour (relocation assistance available)
Licensed Michigan journeymen handle installs, troubleshooting, and repairs on restaurants, retail, and industrial projects. Lots of conduit work, gear installs, and variety, with a fast track to Foreman/Project Lead.
Journeyman Electrician – Industrial/Commercial (Full-time or Contract)
- Employer: Trinity Electric Services
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $25.00–$70.00 per hour
Work across commercial and industrial sites installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting electrical systems, including PLCs and control panels. Good fit if you like fast-paced projects and using advanced testing tools.
Lead Electrician / Working Foreman – $28.44–$34.25/hr
- Employer: JIR Contracting
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $28.44–$34.25 per hour
Run small to mid-size commercial jobs while staying on the tools. You’ll lead a crew, handle layout from prints, coordinate with GCs and inspectors, and keep projects on schedule and up to code.
Experienced Electrician – Grow Toward Journeyman – $16–$50/hr
- Employer: JIR Contracting
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $16.00–$50.00 per hour
For electricians with a couple years of commercial/industrial experience who want to earn hours toward a Journeyman license. You’ll install conduit, wire, devices, and lighting on restaurants, retail, and industrial projects.
Journeyman Electrician – Commercial & Service (2 Openings)
- Employer: E.L. Electrical Contracting Inc.
- Location: Sterling Heights area (Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer & Wayne Counties)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO
Two roles: one focused on commercial new construction/renovations, the other on residential & commercial service. Local work only, steady projects, and room to advance with a long-established Southeast Michigan contractor.
Electrical Project Manager & Estimator – $110K–$130K + Benefits
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an industrial electrical contractor)
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$130,000 per year + full benefits
Lead industrial and commercial electrical projects from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll handle estimating, budgets, schedules, and client coordination, using tools like Accubid or McCormick.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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