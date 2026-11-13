Sterling Heights is busy with commercial and industrial builds, and the electrical trades are in high demand. If you’ve got tools and experience, there are several solid options here, from apprentice-level up to project manager.

Employer: Trinity Electric Services

Trinity Electric Services Location: Sterling Heights, MI (Metro Detroit projects)

(Metro Detroit projects) Type: Full-time, year-round

Full-time, year-round Pay: $28.00–$70.00 per hour + performance bonus potential

Lead commercial and industrial crews from layout to closeout. You’ll run jobs, manage materials and manpower, work directly with ownership, and have a clear path to Project Manager or Superintendent.

Employer: Trinity Electric Services

Trinity Electric Services Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, year-round

Full-time, year-round Pay: $25.00–$60.00 per hour (relocation assistance available)

Licensed Michigan journeymen handle installs, troubleshooting, and repairs on restaurants, retail, and industrial projects. Lots of conduit work, gear installs, and variety, with a fast track to Foreman/Project Lead.

Employer: Trinity Electric Services

Trinity Electric Services Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, Contract

Full-time, Contract Pay: $25.00–$70.00 per hour

Work across commercial and industrial sites installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting electrical systems, including PLCs and control panels. Good fit if you like fast-paced projects and using advanced testing tools.

Employer: JIR Contracting

JIR Contracting Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, year-round

Full-time, year-round Pay: $28.44–$34.25 per hour

Run small to mid-size commercial jobs while staying on the tools. You’ll lead a crew, handle layout from prints, coordinate with GCs and inspectors, and keep projects on schedule and up to code.

Employer: JIR Contracting

JIR Contracting Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, year-round

Full-time, year-round Pay: $16.00–$50.00 per hour

For electricians with a couple years of commercial/industrial experience who want to earn hours toward a Journeyman license. You’ll install conduit, wire, devices, and lighting on restaurants, retail, and industrial projects.

Employer: E.L. Electrical Contracting Inc.

Location: Sterling Heights area (Oakland, Macomb, Lapeer & Wayne Counties)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO

Two roles: one focused on commercial new construction/renovations, the other on residential & commercial service. Local work only, steady projects, and room to advance with a long-established Southeast Michigan contractor.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an industrial electrical contractor)

(recruiting for an industrial electrical contractor) Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$130,000 per year + full benefits

Lead industrial and commercial electrical projects from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll handle estimating, budgets, schedules, and client coordination, using tools like Accubid or McCormick.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.