Sterling Heights has some solid food service openings right now, from fast-casual spots to senior living communities. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack

Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a mix of front counter, phone orders, food prep, and cleaning. Good fit if you’re friendly, dependable, and like variety in your day.

Employer: Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack

Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll cook menu items to spec, keep your station clean, and help the kitchen run smoothly. Great if you enjoy a fast-paced back-of-house role; prior experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Arden Courts

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; part-time role with benefits like daily access to pay, PTO, holiday premium pay, and discounts

Prepare meals for residents in a memory care setting and help keep the kitchen safe and clean. Good for someone with prior food prep experience who wants meaningful work with seniors.

Employer: Town Village Sterling Heights

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Pay: Starting at $24.00/hour

Lead the line in a senior living community, handling cooking, food temps, inventory, and kitchen cleanliness. Best for cooks with 2+ years line experience who want steady hours and a more relaxed pace than a typical restaurant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.