Sterling Heights is buzzing with tech work right now, especially around manufacturing, defense, and automation. If you’ve got solid IT or engineering skills, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead software configuration for advanced combat vehicle systems at GDLS, a major defense contractor. You’ll own version control, baselines, and release management across multiple projects, working with tools like Git, CI/CD platforms, and Cameo in a highly structured, standards-driven environment.

Employer: CMK Resources, Inc. (supporting a manufacturing partner)

(supporting a manufacturing partner) Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, contract-to-hire

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to Epicor CMS (Solarsoft iVP) expert for a manufacturing operation. This role mixes hands-on ERP support, troubleshooting, user training, and continuous improvement, with a focus on manufacturing, materials, inventory, accounting, and EDI in an IBM i / AS400 environment.

Employer: Automated Production Systems Inc.

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Program and commission FANUC robots for automotive plants using GM Global Robotics Standards (GRS) and FANUC DCS. You’ll handle TP programming, safety zones, robot-to-PLC integration, debugging, and startup support at customer sites across body shop, assembly, and material handling.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.