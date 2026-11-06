🏥 Sterling Heights Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring

Sterling Heights has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hands-on patient care to behind-the-counter pharmacy work. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your medical career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Sterling Heights, MI (33376 Dequindre Rd)

(33376 Dequindre Rd) Type: Part-time / Contingent

Category: Cardiac imaging / non-invasive testing

This role focuses on cardiac ultrasound in a hospital-based heart and vascular setting. You’ll use your accredited Cardiac Sonographer training to perform studies and support cardiology teams in a respected health system.

Employer: Henry Ford Health – OptimEyes

Henry Ford Health – Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $20,000

Setting: Retail/clinic eye care

Provide full-scope primary eye care, manage eye disease, and fit contacts in a busy OptimEyes practice. This is a good fit if you want steady patients, strong system support, and a clear path for professional growth.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Requirements: High school diploma/GED, MI Pharmacy Technician license, 6+ months retail pharmacy experience preferred

Work under a registered pharmacist handling prescription processing, data entry, billing, payments, and inventory. Great if you like detail-oriented work, patient interaction, and want to build a long-term pharmacy career.

Employer: Pomeroy Living Sterling Skilled

Location: 34643 Ketsin Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Type: Likely full-time/shift-based (skilled nursing facility)

Likely full-time/shift-based (skilled nursing facility) Requirements: Current MI LPN license, BLS; long-term care experience preferred

Provide direct nursing care, meds, treatments, and daily living support for residents in a skilled nursing setting. Good match if you enjoy building relationships with the same residents and working with an interdisciplinary care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.