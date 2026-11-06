🐱 Playful, Sweet & Low-Fee Cats Ready for Adoption in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are listed through Serenity Animal Hospital and are ready (or almost ready) to join a family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years old)

Adult (about 8 years old) Gender: Male

Color: All black, short hair

All black, short hair Location: Courtesy post through Serenity Animal Hospital – Frankie is not at the clinic; he is with his current owner

Courtesy post through – Frankie is at the clinic; he is with his current owner Fixed/Microchipped: Neutered and microchipped

Claws: Has all his claws; owner notes he does not scratch the furniture

Frankie is a small, sleek black boy who has been well loved since he was rescued in 2019. His owner describes him as a very good cat who’s ready to find a new, loving home.

For more information or to be connected with his owner, contact Serenity Animal Hospital at (586) 264-8387 ext.5.

👉 Meet Frankie and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 13 weeks (kittens)

13 weeks (kittens) Gender: Female pair

Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Good with dogs? Yes

Yes Good with cats? Yes

Yes Good with kids? Yes

Yes Adoption fee: $125 or $200 for both together

or Shelter: Serenity Animal Hospital

Contact: (586) 264-8387 ext.5

Azriel and Elain are tiny survivors who had a rough start but are now thriving. They’re friendly, social kittens who do well with other cats, dogs, and children, and would love a home where they can grow up together.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a bonded pair, these two would be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Azriel & Elain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 14 weeks (kitten)

14 weeks (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly orange/red with white

Mostly orange/red with white Good with dogs? Yes

Yes Good with cats? Yes

Yes Good with kids? Yes

Yes Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Serenity Animal Hospital

Contact: (586) 264-8387 ext.5

Gus Gus is a bright, bouncy orange-and-white kitten with tons of energy. He’s described as full of spice, sass, and nonstop kitten fun, always ready for his next adventure.

He’d be a great fit for a home that enjoys active playtime and is ready for a lively little buddy.

👉 Meet Gus Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10 months

10 months Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Good with dogs? Yes

Yes Good with cats? Yes

Yes Good with kids? Yes

Yes Adoption fee: $62.50 (half off)

Shelter: Serenity Animal Hospital

Contact: (586) 264-8387 ext.5

Sunny is a young, affectionate tabby who loves cuddles, playtime, and being near his people. He’s great with kids and other pets, and can entertain himself, but would much rather hang out with his family.

With his reduced adoption fee, Sunny is a wonderful option for someone looking for a sweet, social companion.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sterling Heights, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Serenity Animal Hospital at (586) 264-8387 ext.5 to ask about meeting them or starting the adoption process, and share this list with friends who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.