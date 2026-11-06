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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Low-Fee Cats Ready for Adoption in Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now. All of these kitties are listed through Serenity Animal Hospital and are ready (or almost ready) to join a family.
COURTESY POST- Frankie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 8 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black, short hair
- Location: Courtesy post through Serenity Animal Hospital – Frankie is not at the clinic; he is with his current owner
- Fixed/Microchipped: Neutered and microchipped
- Claws: Has all his claws; owner notes he does not scratch the furniture
Frankie is a small, sleek black boy who has been well loved since he was rescued in 2019. His owner describes him as a very good cat who’s ready to find a new, loving home.
For more information or to be connected with his owner, contact Serenity Animal Hospital at (586) 264-8387 ext.5.
👉 Meet Frankie and learn more on adoptapet
Azriel & Elain
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 13 weeks (kittens)
- Gender: Female pair
- Color: Calico / dilute calico
- Good with dogs? Yes
- Good with cats? Yes
- Good with kids? Yes
- Adoption fee: $125 or $200 for both together
- Shelter: Serenity Animal Hospital
- Contact: (586) 264-8387 ext.5
Azriel and Elain are tiny survivors who had a rough start but are now thriving. They’re friendly, social kittens who do well with other cats, dogs, and children, and would love a home where they can grow up together.
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a bonded pair, these two would be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Azriel & Elain and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gus Gus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 14 weeks (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red with white
- Good with dogs? Yes
- Good with cats? Yes
- Good with kids? Yes
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Serenity Animal Hospital
- Contact: (586) 264-8387 ext.5
Gus Gus is a bright, bouncy orange-and-white kitten with tons of energy. He’s described as full of spice, sass, and nonstop kitten fun, always ready for his next adventure.
He’d be a great fit for a home that enjoys active playtime and is ready for a lively little buddy.
👉 Meet Gus Gus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 10 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Good with dogs? Yes
- Good with cats? Yes
- Good with kids? Yes
- Adoption fee: $62.50 (half off)
- Shelter: Serenity Animal Hospital
- Contact: (586) 264-8387 ext.5
Sunny is a young, affectionate tabby who loves cuddles, playtime, and being near his people. He’s great with kids and other pets, and can entertain himself, but would much rather hang out with his family.
With his reduced adoption fee, Sunny is a wonderful option for someone looking for a sweet, social companion.
👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sterling Heights, MI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Serenity Animal Hospital at (586) 264-8387 ext.5 to ask about meeting them or starting the adoption process, and share this list with friends who might be looking.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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