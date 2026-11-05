🏭 Sterling Heights Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Trades Roles

Sterling Heights manufacturing is busy right now, especially in automotive. If you’ve got hands-on skills with tooling, stamping, or production, there are solid openings to check out.

Employer: Magna International – Magna Powertrain

Magna International – Magna Powertrain Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on the plant floor making quality automotive parts and managing preform tooling. This role is great if you like a mix of hands-on machine work, troubleshooting, and using computer skills to track tooling, improve processes, and support continuous improvement.

Employer: Amsted Automotive – Transform Division

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, Midnight shift (11 PM – 7 AM, +15% shift premium)

Salary: Not listed

Midnight-shift tool & die role focused on troubleshooting, repairing, and optimizing transfer and line dies. Good fit if you have 5+ years in metal stamping/tool & die, can read GD&T, and want strong benefits plus employee ownership and bonus potential.

Employer: Amsted Automotive – Transform Division

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time, Afternoons (3 PM – 11 PM) & Midnights (11 PM – 7 AM, both +15% premium)

Salary: Not listed

High-skill stamping role where you own die changeovers, repairs, and line efficiency on high-tonnage presses. Ideal if you’re confident with CMM/gage data, GD&T, and lean tools like 5S and Kaizen, and want growth, training, and an employee-owned workplace.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good skilled trades roles in Sterling Heights tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.