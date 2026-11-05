undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Sterling Heights Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Trades Roles
Sterling Heights manufacturing is busy right now, especially in automotive. If you’ve got hands-on skills with tooling, stamping, or production, there are solid openings to check out.
Preform Technician (1st Shift)
- Employer: Magna International – Magna Powertrain
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work on the plant floor making quality automotive parts and managing preform tooling. This role is great if you like a mix of hands-on machine work, troubleshooting, and using computer skills to track tooling, improve processes, and support continuous improvement.
Tool & Die Maker with Stamping Experience
- Employer: Amsted Automotive – Transform Division
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, Midnight shift (11 PM – 7 AM, +15% shift premium)
- Salary: Not listed
Midnight-shift tool & die role focused on troubleshooting, repairing, and optimizing transfer and line dies. Good fit if you have 5+ years in metal stamping/tool & die, can read GD&T, and want strong benefits plus employee ownership and bonus potential.
Precision Tool & Die Specialist, Metal Stamping Operations
- Employer: Amsted Automotive – Transform Division
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time, Afternoons (3 PM – 11 PM) & Midnights (11 PM – 7 AM, both +15% premium)
- Salary: Not listed
High-skill stamping role where you own die changeovers, repairs, and line efficiency on high-tonnage presses. Ideal if you’re confident with CMM/gage data, GD&T, and lean tools like 5S and Kaizen, and want growth, training, and an employee-owned workplace.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good skilled trades roles in Sterling Heights tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.