🛒 Sterling Heights Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sterling Heights has a steady mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big national brands to local financial institutions.

Here are several solid options hiring in Sterling Heights, MI this week:

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.95/hour

Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 4pm–8pm

Merchandise favorites like Lay’s, Doritos, and Cheetos in local stores, keeping shelves stocked and looking sharp. Great if you want a short, steady evening shift and don’t mind being active, lifting 15–40 lbs, and driving your own car (with mileage reimbursement).

Employer: Genisys Credit Union

Location: Sterling Heights, MI (branch location)

Sterling Heights, MI (branch location) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (eligible for incentive pay)

Front-line banking role helping members with deposits, withdrawals, transfers, and loan payments. Good fit if you like people, have solid math skills, and want benefits like partial vacation time, 401(k) match + profit share, and up to $2,500/year tuition support.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level role where you keep the parking lot and front of the store running smoothly by collecting carts, handling trash, and helping with basic cleaning. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, and chances to grow into other store departments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.