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🔧 Sterling Heights Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Sterling Heights has steady demand for skilled maintenance pros, especially in auto and manufacturing. If you like hands-on work and keeping big equipment running, these are worth a look.
Maintenance Electrician – 1st Shift
- Employer: Amsted Automotive
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time (1st shift, 7am–3pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Maintain and repair presses, conveyors, CNCs, washers, and automation equipment in a modern manufacturing plant. Amsted Automotive offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, ESOP, bonuses, paid time off, 14 paid holidays, and education reimbursement) plus room to grow if you like continuous improvement and lean manufacturing.
Maintenance Technician Spec – Heat Treat
- Employer: Acument Global Technologies – North America
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support heat treat and plant operations by installing, maintaining, and repairing manufacturing and facility equipment (including access control, fire alarms, gas generators, hydraulics, pneumatics, and compressed air systems). This role is a good fit if you like variety—everything from basic electrical troubleshooting to building control panels and fabricating parts.
Boiler Operator – Manufacturing Utilities
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and monitor high-pressure boilers and steam systems that keep advanced automotive production moving. You’ll handle inspections, water chemistry testing, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance while following strict safety and environmental rules—great if you enjoy utility systems and steady, process-focused work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; skilled maintenance jobs in Sterling Heights tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.