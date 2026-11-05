🏗️ Sterling Heights Engineering: Multiple Roles Up to $160K+

Sterling Heights is busy with industrial and construction projects, and local firms are hiring experienced engineers and project leaders right now.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Focus on designing power systems for healthcare, data centers, and mission‑critical facilities. You’ll work with AutoCAD/Revit, handle load studies, and help lead complex projects, with 100% company-paid benefits, 401k match, bonuses, and flexible schedule.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Salary: Competitive, about $110,000 – $130,000 + full benefits

Type: Full-time

Lead industrial and commercial electrical construction projects from bid to closeout. Great fit if you like owning budgets, schedules, and estimates and using tools like Accubid, McCormick, or Bluebeam while working closely with clients and field teams.

Employer: UTEC – Universal Tool Equipment + Controls

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Bridge mechanical design and project management—coordinate engineering teams and suppliers, run risk reviews, and keep complex mechanical systems on time and on budget. Ideal if you’re strong with CAD (NX, Catia, FIDES) and understand GD&T and ASME standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and contact info.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.