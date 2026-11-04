🍽️ Sterling Heights Food Jobs with Multiple Openings Up to $60K

Sterling Heights has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level dishwashing to management and skilled cooking. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Help run a busy Panda Express location, from hiring and leading the team to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. This role comes with paid leadership training, free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear paths to grow into higher management.

Employer: Jacob’s Eat and Drink

Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time (about 33 hours/week)

Salary: $23.00 – $28.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and pans and helping with basic cleaning in a fast-paced restaurant. This job offers competitive hourly pay, flexible scheduling where available, 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $60,000 per year

Cook and plate meals, follow recipes, and keep your station clean while working closely with the kitchen team. This is a good fit if you have kitchen or restaurant experience and want a role where solid knife skills, food safety, and consistency can earn you up to $60K.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.