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🔧 Sterling Heights Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Sterling Heights has steady demand for people who can keep apartments, buildings, and grounds in great shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing results right away, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician II – Autumn Ridge Village
- Employer: WinnCompanies
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI (Autumn Ridge Village – 251-unit community)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, rotating on-call (2 weeks on / 4 weeks off)
Hands-on role doing appliance, carpentry, painting, basic electrical, plumbing, and HVAC work in units, common areas, and grounds. You’ll also help with snow removal, landscaping, and trash to keep curb appeal high. 1–3 years’ experience and general maintenance skills needed; full-time employees get a competitive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more).
Apartment Maintenance Technician
- Employer: JIJN LLC
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00 per hour
- Schedule: Day shift, Mon–Fri, on-call and some weekends as needed
Full-time maintenance role at a multi-building apartment community, handling work orders, unit turns, grounds, pool care, snow removal, plumbing, and electrical projects. Looking for 2+ years of residential maintenance experience and a high school diploma; HVAC and trade certifications are a plus. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and possible on-site housing for the right person.
Apartment Cleaning – Full-Time
- Employer: JIJN LLC
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM (apply in person during these hours)
Keep apartments and common areas looking sharp by cleaning vacant units, hallways, entryways, laundry rooms, and sidewalks. This is a good fit if you like a fast-paced day and regular contact with residents and staff. Prior apartment cleaning is a plus; benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance, plus a flexible schedule.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule or duties can sometimes be flexible once you talk with the hiring manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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