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Stephenville
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Stephenville, TX
4 days ago
Stephenville’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in auto parts and wireless. If you like helping customers face‑to‑face, there are a few solid full‑time options open.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time (Senior)
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about WOW customer service—help people find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want room to grow into leadership.
Store Manager
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the whole store—manage the team, drive sales, and run daily operations. Comes with a full AutoZone benefits package and is ideal if you have leadership experience and want a long‑term retail management career.
Metro by T-Mobile Retail Sales Rep
- Employer: Amtel Wireless (Metro by T‑Mobile dealer)
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: “All-in” average of $15+/hour (base + commission)
Sell phones and 5G plans, earn commission on top of base pay, and get perks like health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and discounted phone service. Great if you’re outgoing, love tech, and want a commission-driven role.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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