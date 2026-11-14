Stephenville’s food scene is growing, and Panda Express is hiring for several roles right now. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, free meals, and chances to move up.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Stephenville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This front-of-house role is all about greeting guests, serving food, and running the register while keeping the dining area clean. You get flexible schedules, free meals while working, benefits for eligible full-time staff, 401(k) with company match, and paid training with room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Stephenville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work mainly in the kitchen cooking and keeping everything clean and safe in a fast-paced setting. This role also offers flexible schedules, free on-shift meals, benefits for eligible full-time staff, 401(k) with match, and strong career and leadership development.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Stephenville, TX

Type: Not listed (similar to full-time kitchen role)

Not listed (similar to full-time kitchen role) Salary: Not listed

Same core kitchen duties—cooking, food quality, and cleanliness—but posted on Indeed for easier applying if you already use that site. Includes paid training, growth opportunities into management, and the same benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Stephenville, TX

Type: Not listed (similar to full-time service role)

Not listed (similar to full-time service role) Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role focused on guest service, cash handling, and keeping the store looking good. This posting highlights flexible hours, free meals, benefits for eligible staff, and referral bonuses.

If you’re looking for steady hours, free food, and a place that trains you from scratch, it’s worth tossing in an application to one or two of these.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.