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Stephenville
Tarleton launches merch survey with prize drawing
3 days ago
Tarleton State students, alumni, and fans can take a short survey to help shape future Tarleton State merchandise in stores through November 11, 2026. Everyone who completes the survey is entered to win a $50 Starbucks gift card, a Tarleton State hoodie, and a Tarleton State mug. Take the survey here: https://bit.ly/4iPf15p
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tarleton State University
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