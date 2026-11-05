Tarleton launches merch survey with prize drawing

Tarleton State students, alumni, and fans can take a short survey to help shape future Tarleton State merchandise in stores through November 11, 2026. Everyone who completes the survey is entered to win a $50 Starbucks gift card, a Tarleton State hoodie, and a Tarleton State mug. Take the survey here: https://bit.ly/4iPf15p

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tarleton State University