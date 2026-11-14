Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball down field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images

With Aaron Rodgers saying this season is his last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have to find his heir apparent. Unless the team thinks Drew Allar or Will Howard are the answer, there will be a slew of top-tier quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft for the Steelers to choose from.

In Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus’ mock draft, he has the Steelers landing Miami star quarterback Darian Mensah at 26th overall.

“Mensah has been college football’s most efficient quarterback this season, leading the FBS with a 76.8% completion rate while throwing 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. That level of efficiency should appeal to NFL franchises, though questions remain about his physical tools and whether he can maintain that level of play without star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who is sidelined by injury,” Wasserman wrote.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) leaves the field after a game against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. — Bob Donnan / Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah, who stands at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, was previously at Duke before transferring to Miami for the 2026 season. He played at Tulane in 2024, completing 65.9% of his passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a passer rating of 166.7.

Mensah led the ACC in passing yards in 2025 with 3,646, leading Duke to an ACC Championship title. Mensah had a remarkable 30-5 touchdown-interception ratio in his breakout year. His 30 passing touchdowns ranked fifth-most in the FBS.

Derrick Bell of Steelers Nowwrote a scouting report on Mensah last week prior to Miami’s 31-24 win over Notre Dame.

“Not enough can be said about Mensah’s football intelligence, evidenced by his ability to not just orchestrate but thrive in three different offensive systems in as many seasons. He remains a talented touch thrower with a quick release, capable of layering the football over defenders with precise ball placement to either maximize run-after-catch potential or throttle receivers down in voided zones,” Bell wrote. “The 21-year-old throws well on the move and has diced up the blitz this year, posting a smooth 17-0 TD/INT ratio against five or more rushers, per PFF. One area where he’s shown noticeable improvement this season has been his pocket navigation skills, finding subtle ways to buy himself time while keeping his eyes up and both hands on the ball. Those improvements have also resulted in fewer fumbles.

“Although he has shown the ability to operate full-field reads in the past, there have been moments in 2026 when he’s been guilty of allowing his eyes to linger on the first read in the progression. Because he struggles to drive the ball with much velocity, Mensah’s margin for error will be razor-thin in the league, putting an even bigger emphasis on winning with rhythm, timing, and anticipation. Mensah executes triangle reads in quick game with ease, but the Hurricanes’ offense is littered with so many easy buttons that his production has been dramatically boosted, evidenced by the 524 yards and four touchdowns he has accumulated off screens thus far. He has great chemistry with Toney, especially on those sail routes, and it will be fascinating to see how they push the ball and generate explosives without him in the lineup for this one.”