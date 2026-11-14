Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan Mcpherson during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 1, 2024. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ AFC North showdown against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday night is the biggest matchup between the two clubs in over a decade. And Bill Barnwell of ESPN thinks the kicking game could be the difference. The Steelers won the Week 3 matchup by just a field goal, 30-27.

“One other thing that comes to mind that could swing this, and it’s sort of unexpected given it’s been a strength for the Steelers for so long, special teams,” Barnwell said on his podcast. “Chris Boswell has taken a step backwards over the last two seasons…

“If they don’t have a very good kicker, and they’re playing Evan McPherson, who to me, is one of the best kickers in football, that is a significant advantage for the Cincinanti Bengals in this matchup. We’re expecting a close game. Wouldn’t be shocked if it came down to a missed field goal by either team; maybe that would lean toward the Steelers.”

Unlike in years past, Chris Boswell has not been automatic. He’s 18 of 23 on field goal attempts (78.3%) this year and 16 of 16 on extra points (100%).

McPherson has been perfect this season, as he’s 12 of 12 on field goal attempts and 28 of 28 on extra points.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell in a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 4, 2026. — Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

The Steelers signed Boswell to a four-year, $28 million contract extension this past May.

Boswell had been entering the last year of his previous deal, a four-year, $20 million pact signed in 2022. He was scheduled to earn $3.12 million in base salary in 2026. The new deal will run from 2027-30, but it could also shift the way his payments in 2026 are calculated in order to minimize his salary cap hit for this upcoming season.

Boswell first joined the Steelers in 2015, joining the team in the middle of the season after previous short stints with the Houston Texans and New York Giants. Boswell made his NFL debut for the Steelers on Oct. 12, 2015.

Boswell made the Pro Bowl in 2017, but took a step back in a struggle of a 2018 season, when he made just 65% of his field goals. Since then, Boswell has become one of the best and most consistent kickers in the league, while also increasing his range.

From 2015-20, Boswell attempted just 12 field goals from beyond 50 yards. In 2024 alone, he attempted 15 such field goals, making 13. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time that season, and was also a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Boswell holds the Steelers record for the longest field goal (60 yards against the New York Jets in 2025) and the most field goals in a season (41 in 2024).

Boswell’s 39-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the 310th of his Steelers career, surpassing Gary Anderson for the franchise all-time record.

Boswell needs 25 points to pass Anderson as the Steelers’ all-time leading scorer.