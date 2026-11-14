Pittsburgh Steelers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling plays against the Baltimore Ravens. Ed Thompson/Steelers Now

It’s coming up on about a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad. Although quarterback Aaron Rodgers would like to see the veteran receiver join the mix on the field, he’ll remain waiting to be called upon.

Valdes-Scantling wasn’t activated ahead of Sunday night’s road clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, which has AFC North title implications.

Prior to the Steelers’ 27-6 home win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy praised Valdes-Scantling, who began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

“I just want to see him practice, go hard every day like he always has,” McCarthy said. “He has history with Aaron. I mean, obviously I have history with him also, too. But he’s done a really good job. I was just talking to (wide receivers coach) Adam Henry about the group earlier, so we’ve just got to keep working those guys and getting them ready.”

Valdes-Scantling played in five games for the Steelers last season, reeling in 10 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He’d signed with the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, but was released in August and joined the Los Angeles Chargers the next month. After the Bolts let him go, he re-joined the Steelers, which have a wideout room that looks a lot different than last year’s.