Max Hurleman at Steelers OTA's on June 9th 2026 - Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Max Hurleman‘s name popped up as one to watch this week as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepared for Sunday night’s AFC North road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite the votes of confidence from Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers, the second-year receiver won’t be making his NFL debut just yet.

“I mean, how do you not love Max (Hurelman)? McCarthy said Thursday. “I mean, Max is, he’s one of the guys you, as a new coach, new coaching staff. You come in here every day doing everything right. GPS was, [he] burned it up. I mean, just, the guy has an incredible workload capacity, work ethic, so unfortunate that he got hurt when he did. I felt that he truly performed to a level that he deserved a 53-man roster spot. So, it’ll be great to get him back and get him back into the fold.”

Hurleman played collegiately at Colgate before transferring to Notre Dame. He stuck with the Steelers after a rookie minicamp tryout, then spent the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad without being elevated.

Hurleman had three receptions for 46 yards in the Steelers’ 28-9 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers.