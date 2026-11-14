Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at practice on Nov. 4, 2025,. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting a boost on the defensive front when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Mike McCarthy’s team activated defensive tackle Derrick Harmon off the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon, it announced.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers waived cornerback Terell Smith.

When asked after practice on Friday, Harmon didn’t give any indication as to whether he would play against the Bengals, saying, “We’ll see by tomorrow.” He did say, though, that he felt good after the week of preparation.

Harmon was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as he looks to return from injured reserve. He was a full participant on Friday. Harmon, a first-round pick in 2025, made the game-sealing strip sack during the Steelers’ first matchup with the Bengals earlier this season.

Harmon, 23, has been out for a month with a left foot injury. He left the team’s Oct. 1 game against the Cleveland Browns and was carted off the field. He was later seen wearing a protective boot on his injured foot and was placed on injured reserve on Monday, Oct. 5.

With Harmon out of the lineup, the Steelers had to lean heavily on Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black, alongside veteran Cam Heyward, on their defensive front, and rookies Gabriel Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr. have also contributed more than expected with both Harmon and veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day out with injuries.

Chris Ward contributed reporting.