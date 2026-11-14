Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 11, 2026. -- Ed Thompson / Steelers Now

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (illness) has landed on the injury report ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Saturday afternoon. He is questionable to play.

Freiermuth’s four touchdown receptions lead the team to this point in the campaign.

In the Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago, Freiermuth passed up Bennie Cunningham (2,879 yards) to become the franchise’s third-leading tight end in career receiving yards. Only Steelers legend Heath Miller (6,569) and Elbie Nickel (5,131) have more receiving yards among tight ends in franchise history.

Last year, Freiermuth recorded a career low in offensive snap percentage (51%), targets per game (3.2) and receiving yards per game (2.4), yet he had his most efficient season when it came to yards per target (9) and yards per catch (11).

“I definitely see myself as more of a focal point of the offense,” Freiermuth said in early October on The Pat McAfee Show. “Probably in OTAs and camp, I started getting the feel that Aaron (Rodgers) and Coach McCarthy were going to use me and my strengths. And I felt like it was just kind of a natural process, trying to lean on the tight end room with me and Darnell (Washington) throughout the camp and OTAs.”

Chris Ward contributed reporting.