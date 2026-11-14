Steelers-Bengals Will Have Backup Referee, On Unheard-Of Schedule

Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NFL side judge Don Willard (58) talks with Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Terrell Williams during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a replacement referee for Sunday night’s AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers and Bengals were expecting to have veteran NFL official Clete Blakeman as their head referee for Sunday night’s game. Instead, they’ll have a replacement official working one of the longest days in NFL history.

Don Willard, usually a side judge, will serve as the referee for the Steelers-Bengals game. He will also be serving as the referee for the game between the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. Any official, let alone the head referee, working two NFL games in one day is unprecedented in recent NFL history.

Willard, originally from Mahomet, Illinois, will drive to Indianapolis for his early game and then drive on to Cincinnati for his second round.

Blakeman, a veteran NFL referee, is from Oklahoma. His travel was impacted by the nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA on Friday night due to widespread communications issues. The NFL hasn’t made any announcements about the rest of Blakeman’s crew.

Two other backup referees will be working on Sunday, according to ESPN. Umpires Barry Anderson will work the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tennessee Titans and Duane Heydt will work the Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints.