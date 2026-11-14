JPJ Replacement? Steelers Land Another CB in Mock 2027 NFL Draft

Sep 26, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne (17) catches a pass thrown by quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With a mid-season defensive backfield shakeup already come and gone for the Pittsburgh Steelers, next offseason will likely see them looking to bolster that unit.

Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated has the Steelers investing a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft on the Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Ellis Robinson IV as part of that solution.

“Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV would quickly slot into the starting lineup,” Melo wrote.

The junior cornerback has earned praise for his athleticism and fluidity in man coverage; a skill gap the Steelers could look to fill after acquiring a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys for Joey Porter Jr.

Robinson has spent his entire collegiate career with Georgia, breaking out in his first full season in 2025. Last year, he nabbed four interceptions to go along with two picks in nine games this year.

Robinson was also named the 2025 FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Other FWAA Freshman players of the year dating back to 2018 include Trevor Lawrence, Will Anderson Jr. and Brock Bowers.

Listed at 6-foot tall and 180 pounds, Robinson would be on the leaner side as an NFL cornerback but has room to grow into his frame.

Dawg Duo in Pittsburgh?

Drafting Robinson would likely mean he joins a secondary with Daylen Everette again shortly following their days manning the Georgia secondary, not to mention both players attending IMG Academy.

Everette himself was impacted by the wake of the Porter trade as his schedule to consistent playing time was quickly moved forward.

While development still needs to occur for Everette to cement himself as a key piece for Pittsburgh’s defense, he has begun to show flashes.

The rookie cornerback has allowed just a 56.3 passer rating when targeted to go along with a 70.8 overall grade per Pro Football Focus. The latter metric places him in the top 20 of qualified cornerbacks.

Pittsburgh’s early trust in Everette could suggest confidence in Georgia’s ability to produce NFL-ready defensive backs. Robinson, a more highly acclaimed prospect than Everette, would fit that mold.

The Steelers have also clearly placed their faith in the Bulldogs’ program overall, having used one first, one second and two third-round picks since 2022 on Georgia players. That group includes recently extended, mid-breakout Darnell Washington.